This Nubee temperature gun with infrared thermometer is down to $6.27 as an Amazon add-on item. The Nubee normally sells for around $20, and this is its lowest price ever.

An add-on item requires you to order $25 worth of stuff, although the $6.29 for the temperature gun does count as part of the total. If you aren't over $25 with an add-on item in your cart, Amazon will only let you continue shopping instead of checking out. (Pro tip: Order using your Echo by saying "Alexa, order the Nubee temperature gun" and you may get the add-on price without the add-on limitations!)

You'd be surprised at the sheer number of practical uses you can find for a temperature gun. Heating up a pan and want to know if it's hot enough yet? Use the gun! Boiling water? Looking for leaks around windows or vents? Get the surface temperature of food or check your roasting coffee beans. If that's not enough for you, you can always use it to make sure your toilet water temperature is constant or to drive your cat crazy.

Features include:

Max temperature function: it can take the highest temperature of the area tested by scanning and save the data at the bottom of the screen.

EMS adjustable function: each article has its suitable emissivity, the adjustable emissivity function can make the test more accurate by adjust suitable emissivity for different articles.

Reads in Celsius or Fahrenheit, there is a switch on the panel to choose between them.

There's also a switch to turn on or off the laser sight and adjust the emissivity on different objects.

Aim precisely at whatever you measure thanks to the laser beam guiding the way. Even from a distance, the laser provides a mark to aim with, ensuring that you're measuring what you want to be measuring.

The Infrared lens inside that provides temperature readings without touching or coming close to anything dangerously hot or cold.

Instantaneous results appear on the Infrared thermometer's LED screen for fast readouts of temperature.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Temperature guns are a great way to get a reading on things that might be too hot or too cold to touch, and this one is down to an all-time low price as long as you can make it work as an add-on.

If you have an Amazon Echo device, you may be able to get around the $25 limitation for add-on items by saying "Alexa, order the Nubee temperature gun." Sneaky, sneaky, Amazon. The trick is finding the right listing, which may be difficult but seems to work ok for this one.

