If you just want to get into the PlayStation virtual reality world, you can start with the standalone headset at its lowest price since Black Friday, just $199.99 at B&H. It's normally $300, and this price will only last through March 3.

Dive into the deep end of PlayStation VR with some of the bigger bundles on sale as well. For example, the Doom VR Bundle includes the headset, the PlayStation camera, and the virtual reality version of Bethesda's shooter, Doom. It's on sale for $299 from a street price around $350.

The PlayStation VR Skyrim bundle is down to $349 from $400. It includes two PlayStation Move controllers along with the game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR.