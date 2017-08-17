Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some great deals on Anker's charging accessories!
Update: You can also pick up Anker's dual-USB Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger for just $18.99 for a limited time.
Going on a road trip these days can be brutal with everyone wanting to charge their phone all at once and just one single cigarette lighter to plug a charger into. Thankfully, you can pick up an Anker car charger with four USB ports for just $13.99 at Amazon, a nice savings of $3 off the price its had for almost a year now.
With PowerIQ technology, this product has a charge speed of 2.6 amps per port. With its 48 watts of power, you can charge four tablets, smartphones, or other devices at full speed simultaneously. It also features MultiProtect which protects your device from low voltage, output and input current surges, voltage surges and short-circuiting issues.
This car charger comes with an 18-month warranty and has a 4.6 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon.
If you're also looking for a nice charger to use while at home, this wall charger from Anker features 6 USB ports for $24 and has a 4.7 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon.
Reader comments
Are cars generally equipped to handle charging four devices at once?
Yes.
I assume no Quick Charge capability, though 2.6 amps per slot is pretty good.