Amazon is running a huge sale today on a bunch of PC gaming hardware and accessories and, as part of that, has dropped the price of some sweet networking gear that is useful for everyone, not just those interested in gaming. There's up to 40% off, bringing these down to some of their best ever prices, so it is well worth upgrading your home or office network in this sale.
Affordable upgrade
TP-Link RE200 Wi-Fi range extender
If you want a simple way to make your Wi-Fi reach further, a range extender is a cost-effective solution. This AC750 option from TP-Link supports speeds of up to 750Mbps and is super easy to set up thanks to its built-in LED guide for the best placement. It's usually $28.
Reliable coverage
D-Link DIR-859 Gigabit Wi-Fi router
With its high-gain antenna and high-power amplifiers, this router gives small to medium-sized homes reliable AC1750 Wi-Fi coverage. There's a 2.4 GHz band for everyday tasks, and a high-speed 5GHz band for HD streaming and online gaming. It's within a dollar of its best ever price in this sale.
Speedy
TP-Link TL-PA9020 2-Port Gigabit powerline Ethernet adapter kit
This Powerline Kit equips any room with blazing fast internet by transforming your power outlets into Ethernet ports. That means you can get a speedy connection for 4K streaming or gaming regardless of how far from your router you are. This is the best price we've seen on this kit since Black Friday.
Connect everything
D-Link DIR-867 Wi-Fi router
This discounted D-Link router provides AC1750 Wi-Fi speed (450 Mbps in 2.4GHz + 1300 Mpbs in 5GHz) to support more connected devices in your home. It's powerful enough to support 4K video and online gaming simultaneously and MU-MIMO tech allows simultaneous streaming on multiple devices.
In the game
TP-Link Archer C5400X tri-band gaming router
If you do take part in intense gaming sessions, you need a router that can keep up with your demands. TP-Link's AC5400 gaming router has one 2.4 GHz and two 5 GHz bands, MU-MIMO support and a 64-bit quad-core CPU for accelerated loading. It's $131 off right now.
There are a ton more deals in the whole promotion, with everything from gaming laptops and desktop machine to hard drives, monitors, mice and keyboards, mics and more.
