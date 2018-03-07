The Netgear R7900 Nighthawk X6 wireless router is down to $129.99 on Amazon. This deal is thanks to a price drop to $150 with a $20 off on-page coupon. It normally sells for around $200 and as high as $220. The drop to $150 was already one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the router, so the extra $20 off is just icing on the cake.

Made for a modern home with streamers and gamers, the Nighthawk X6 has Tri-Band Wi-Fi with combined speeds up to 3.0Gbps. It has the ability to prioritize the devices that are hooked up to it, giving more bandwidth to the ones that need it. The six antennas ensure a powerful signal even at maximum range. It also has a 1GHz dual-core processor and a USB 3.0 port for easy high-speed access. More than 20,000 users give it 4.2 stars.

See on Amazon