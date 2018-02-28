Amazon is offering Netgear's Nighthawk R7600 router and CM500 modem bundled together for just $88.46 right now. Considering, the Nighthawk R6700 router is $80 on its own, and the CM500 modem is $48, you're saving a lot of money with this bundle. This price is $10 better than the previous deal we've seen for it, and the lowest we've ever seen for this bundle.

The Nighthawk R6700 is an awesome router with 19,560 user reviews giving it 4.2 stars. It has high-powered antennas and has technology that boosts range, speed, and performance. It works well in homes with a lot of Wi-Fi devices, which most homes are these days.

We always recommend buying your own cable modem to avoid the rental fees major ISPs charge. And the CM500 is a great machine to do that with because it's a modern device capable of handling some of the fastest plans available.

With DOCSIS 3.0 and 16x4 channel bonding, the CM500 is capable of speeds up to 680Mbps. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and works with every major browser. It works with every major ISP, too, including Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Charter, and others.

