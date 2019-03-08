Woot has Netgear's tri-band Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System available for $179.99. The refurbished 2-pack is $140 off the average price for the pair at Amazon. The units have been factory reconditioned and come with a 90-day hardware warranty as well as 90 days of technical support.

The Orbi RBK50 mesh system is capable of covering up to 5,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection. It offers speeds up to 3Gbps and, unlike other Wi-Fi sets that lose speed as you add devices, Orbi routers maintain data flow for your connected devices using a dedicated backhaul connection. Despite being two devices, each router operates under a single network name for a seamless connection.

If you're set up with Amazon Echo devices, you can also control your network with just your voice and there are built-in parental controls thanks to Circle with Disney integration.

Close to 6,500 customers at Amazon left a review for this product resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

