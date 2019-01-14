The Netgear Nighthawk R6900P AC1900 Wi-Fi router is down to $74.99 right now on Amazon. The router dropped to around $100 for Black Friday from its street price around $140. It's currently down to $94.99 and there's also an on-page coupon that takes a further $20 off the price, bringing it down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

The router covers speeds up to 1300 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 5GHz band. It has MU-MIMO technology for homes that have many different devices trying to access the same Wi-Fi network, a 1GHz dual-core processor, Dyanmic QoS that can prioritize network traffic, and security features to help prevent Denial-of-Service attacks.

It's easy to setup and manage thanks to the Nighthawk app and you can even control your home network with voice commands using your Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. The Nighthawk app includes Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls for limiting screen time and online content, and the router has anti-virus and malware protection.

Existing users give it 4.3 stars based on over 4,000 reviews.

