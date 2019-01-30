Home security is super important, and something you should take seriously. Arlo's security cameras are a very popular option, and right now you can pick up a 6-pack for just $359.99 at Woot, which is 28% less than the list price and beats the next best price of $405 at Amazon right now.

These cameras can be use both indoors and outdoors, which makes them extremely versatile. The kit is the original Arlo series, not the Pro, but it has been updated particularly to work with Amazon's Alexa. The base station it comes with allows you to add on more cameras, even more advanced versions like the Arlo Pro 2 if you want. The Arlo camera is 100% wire free and has a fast-charging battery. It has two-way audio thanks to a built-in mic and speaker. You can also use Arlo Smart to add things like customized alerts, zone detection, and the ability to contact emergency services right away.

Unlike many Woot deals, this is for a brand new product and includes a one-year warranty is with the purchase. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

