Our friends at Thrifter are back again, and this deal on the Nest Cam is a doozy!

Get this Nest Cam indoor security camera for just $144 at Lowe's with the ridiculous coupon code 470000000074228. Lowe's has discounted the Nest Cam down to $169 this week, which puts it just a little higher than other retailers like Amazon. The coupon code drops it down to its lowest price anywhere since last year's Black Friday sales. Be sure to select "Parcel Shipping" for free 1-3 day shipping.

In the world of indoor security cameras, Nest Cam is one of the best if you're into the whole Smart Home thing. It has 1080p HD video quality with 8x digital zoom, two-way audio, 24/7 live streaming capability, low-light capabilities, all kinds of customized alert settings, and easy setup. Add all that to the Works with Nest program, which ensures Nest devices are still compatible with more services than other devices, and you won't find a better security camera to connect to your Smart Home hub.

On Amazon, the Nest Cam has almost 6,000 user reviews and it has a 4.2-star rating.

