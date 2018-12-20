Amazon has a wide variety of best-selling toys on sale at up to 40% off today only, including a selection of Nerf blasters and accessories with prices starting as low as $3 for darts and $4 for blasters. Whether you're looking to buy something small or something massive, this one-day sale has you covered. Note: You can sort the full sale by clicking Nerf at the top right above the first row of products.

One of the best deals today brings the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K in red down to $49.99. That's a match of its lowest price ever which saves you $50. The Amazon-exclusive Doomlands 2169 Lawbringer Blaster is also down to its lowest price ever today of $20.99. That's a $9 discount off its regular price which has only been seen once in the past.

Other types of Nerf toys are in today's sale too, like the Zombie Strike Blade for $10.49 and the Weather Blitz Football for $9.09. Nerf darts for just over $3 are an essential pickup too, though you've only got through the end of the day to make your purchase before the prices rise back up. Head to Amazon before it ends to view the rest of the Nerf toys on sale. You might even find a great deal on one of the other toys that are discounted today.

