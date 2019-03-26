The Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p projector is down to a discounted price of $186.99 on Amazon when you use coupon code PZMMAR30 at checkout. This price is the best we've seen since January and one of the better deals we've posted on the item.

The Nebula Prizm II can create an HD picture up to 120 inches in size and with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's bright with 200 ANSI lumens of light and it has up to 40-degree keystone correction. Getting content on the big screen is easy with multiple input technologies including USB and HDMI, as well as mirroring from your mobile devices. Nebula backs it all up with a 12-month warranty.

If you don't have a device to connect to your new projector, you may want to pick up a Fire Stick or Roku so you can start streaming all the things.

