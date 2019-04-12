For just two days only, Best Buy is holding a My Best Buy Member Sale with discounts across a wide range of technology from smart TVs to office equipment, the Apple MacBook, home security systems, smartphone accessories, and much more. As the sale's name suggests, these deals are only valid for those who are logged into a My Best Buy account. If you don't have one already, it's free and easy to sign up today . This sale is only set to last through April 13, so be sure to look through the selection while you have the opportunity.

This My Best Buy Members Sale is offering some stellar discounts, though you'll need to be a member if you want to grab any of them. Luckily, it's free to sign up.

Best Buy's best deals of the sale can be found in a section at the top of the sale, which includes deals like Toshiba's 55-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR Fire Edition TV for just $349.99, up to $300 off select MacBook Pro models, and $70 off the ASUS 15.6-inch X555QA Laptop.

Further down the sale, you can find offers like $200 off Surface Laptop 2 models, the Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite tablet for $59.99, and up to 20% off select turntables. The deals don't end there though, as you can also save on products like the NordicTrack Studio Cycle exercise bike, Barska's Pro Metal Detector, the Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera, and much more.

Before anything has a chance to sell out, head to Best Buy and check out the full sale while you can. There's only a little bit over a day left to score these deals.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.