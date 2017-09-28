Free money?! Sign me up.

Get a free $10 promo credit to be used on anything sold and shipped by Amazon when you sign up for a free 30-day trial of Music Unlimited after entering promo code MUSIC1. This offer is not available to current or former subscribers.

Over the summer, Amazon offered a similar deal which only allowed people to use the $10 credit towards their Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. This time, the promotional credit can only be used on any items sold and shipped directly from Amazon (not other third-party sellers on its site).

If you didn't already see, Amazon just announced a slate of new Echo and Fire TV products which are currently available to pre-order at a discount! Your promotional credit can be applied to those too.

Once signed up, you can immediately change (or cancel) your subscription to not auto-renew which will keep your card from being charged until you're sure you want to actually pay for the service.

Music Unlimited features streaming access to tens of millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations. You can access Music Unlimited on your phone, tablet, computer, Alexa-compatible devices and more. After the trial ends, the service costs $7.99 monthly for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime members.

This offer is valid through October 6, while the credit must be used before October 31. Check out Thrifter.com for more awesome ideas on how to spend that $10 credit.

