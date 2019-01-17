It doesn't cost much to snag a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days, like Mpow's well-reviewed H7 Over-ear Headphones. While normally affordable at just under $30, Amazon has a coupon offering $8 off its current price once clipped. That'll score you these headphones for just $18.99, which is lower than they've ever dropped on their own before.

With their memory-foam ear cushions, adjustable headband, and ergonomic design, the H7 headphones are comfortable enough to keep you listening for hours at a time. And luckily, the internal battery can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, though with the included 3.5mm audio cable, you can use them as wired headphones without the battery constraint. The H7 Bluetooth headphones feature 40mm driver units and a CSR chip, along with a built-in microphone. You'll also receive a two-year warranty with this purchase.

Mpow's Headphone Stand could be a great addition to your order and to your desk at home, and the "Special Offers and Promotions" section on Amazon lets you add it for just $9 along with the headphones above. Another great deal for those looking for new ways to listen to their music brings the price of Aukey's rugged Bluetooth speaker down to only $10.

At Amazon, the number of reviews is closing in on 400 for the H7 headphones while the product rating is sitting at 4.3 out of 5 stars.

