Stop listening over and over to that same CD you made for a road trip in the 90s.

Is this deal for me?

This Mpow CD player phone mount is down to $7.99 with code 2ILMROQV through seller Patozon on Amazon. That's $2 off its average price and as much as $4 better than the other colors like Tiffany Blue.

Chances are if you do still have CDs in your car, it's probably just because you forgot you put them under your seat. This phone mount will sit in that dusty CD player slot and let you go hands-free with your smartphone.

Features include:

Universal fit compatible with iPhone 7/7P/6s/6P/5S, Galaxy S5/S6/S7/S8, Google, LG, Huawei, and more

Insert the cradle in the CD slot and once it is properly installed this cradle will stay firm. May cover face of the stereo.

Three side grips designed to hold the cell phone tightly. It locates the phone in a much more convenient place to see/touch than the dashboard mounted solutions.

Set your phone in and squeeze the sides in and they stay put. There's a little button on the side that you press to release the sides and your phone pops out.

Adjustable for angle of view. The phone holder revolves 360 degrees and pivots to various angles.

This product could hold your phone in a case or without a case. If the product could not hold your phone well please remove the case

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a great low-cost solution to hands-free communication in your vehicle. If you wanted a way to mount your phone, and you've got a CD player just collecting dust, this is your solution.

- This is a great low-cost solution to hands-free communication in your vehicle. If you wanted a way to mount your phone, and you've got a CD player just collecting dust, this is your solution. Things to know before you buy! - Remember this deal only works from seller Patozon, and the code only works on black. Grab a 2-port car charger so you can keep your phone juiced up while it's mounted in your car.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!