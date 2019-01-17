Amazon has the Mpow Bluetooth Scale on sale for just $18.19 when you enter promo code 30MPOW75 during checkout. That'll save you $8 off the regular price of this newly released scale.

This water-resistant scale is capable of displaying ten body composition measurements, from your BMI to BMR, body fat, muscle, metabolic age, weight, and more, which you can track by adding the Megafit app to your iOS or Android app and syncing it to the scale via Bluetooth. Then you'll be able to view your stats while you're at the gym, too. It can track up to 20 users individually and features four high precision sensors that provide accurate measurements and support up to 400 pounds. Meanwhile, its backlit LED display can show your stats when your phone isn't around.

You'll also receive a two-year warranty with this purchase.

See at Amazon

