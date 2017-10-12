Movies Anywhere is running a promotion right now called "5 Movies on Us" that gives you access to five movies for free. All you have to do is sign up for their free service and link your new account to two digital retailers (Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, etc). After you link to the first digital retailer, Movies Anywhere will add 2016's Ghostbusters and Ice Age to your account. The second retailer will net you Big Hero 6, The Lego Movie, and Jason Bourne.
Movies Anywhere is sort of a digital middleman for all the services you might use to watch movies. We've written about it before in regards to Disney Movies Anywhere. This platform lets you connect all your accounts from around the net from popular services like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Disney, and others. It then consolidates all the media you've bought from those retailers in one place, the Movies Anywhere app, or lets you access the movies on one retailer from another (watch your iTunes movies using Google Play). You can also use this service to create a digital collection of physical DVDs or Blu-rays.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - Get Big Hero 6 for free. What more motivation do you need? For the minor inconvenience of the Internet version of filling out some paperwork, you get access to five free movies.
- Things to know before you buy! - Once you have the movies from the 5 Movies on Us promotion, they will stay accessible from the Movies Anywhere app and less accessible if you delete the app.
Chromecast support?
I just connected my Google account and my Amazon account to movies anywhere. All my Amazon movies instantly showed up on Google play, so yes you play them on chromecast through the Google movies app!
I added my Disney Anywhere and Google Play Movies information to get all 5 movies and now they show up in my Google Play Movies Library which makes them easily accessible on my Chromecast as well.
Holy **** this is a big deal! All my Amazon movies showed up on the play movies app! Woohoo!
any idea when the uk might get this ??
Anybody get this to work on Vudu? I tried several times to connect it but it just did nothing. If I could get that to connect this would be awesome as I have over 150 movies there.
I had the same experience - it gets to "going back to movies anywhere" but ends up on a vudu page. tried both in desktop and mobile app.
Okay. Good to know it's not just me. Same thing is happening. I'm sure they will work it out eventually.
Movies anywhere is aware of the issue (https://help.moviesanywhere.com/hc/en-us/articles/115005167603-VUDU-link...) and should be fixed at 10 AM PST.
It always pained me that I had multiple digital copy accounts and had to bounce around between Google Play (which was connected to Disney Anywhere), and VUDU (which was connected to Ultraviolet/UV), and Amazon and iTunes were their own islands. I'm glad now there's one place you can see them all!
Nice !!! Linked and got my free movies added to my account.
Worked without a hitch connecting my play movies and Amazon video but for iTunes it just gets stuck trying to navigate to iTunes authorization page. Will try later linking iTunes account.
Awesome!
Can't find the app?
you in the uk ??
No in us