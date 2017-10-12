Movies Anywhere is running a promotion right now called "5 Movies on Us" that gives you access to five movies for free. All you have to do is sign up for their free service and link your new account to two digital retailers (Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, etc). After you link to the first digital retailer, Movies Anywhere will add 2016's Ghostbusters and Ice Age to your account. The second retailer will net you Big Hero 6, The Lego Movie, and Jason Bourne.

Movies Anywhere is sort of a digital middleman for all the services you might use to watch movies. We've written about it before in regards to Disney Movies Anywhere. This platform lets you connect all your accounts from around the net from popular services like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Disney, and others. It then consolidates all the media you've bought from those retailers in one place, the Movies Anywhere app, or lets you access the movies on one retailer from another (watch your iTunes movies using Google Play). You can also use this service to create a digital collection of physical DVDs or Blu-rays.

What makes this deal worth considering? - Get Big Hero 6 for free. What more motivation do you need? For the minor inconvenience of the Internet version of filling out some paperwork, you get access to five free movies.

