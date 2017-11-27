The Mohu Leaf Metro HDTV antenna is down to $12.74 on Amazon. It has been selling around $15 or higher since August, but that's only after dropping from a more regular price of $20. How much cheaper can this thing get before Mohu is basically just giving them away?

The Mohu Leaf is an over-the-air HDTV antenna with a 25-mile range.

Features include:

Access High Definition Over-the-Air TV channels without a cable or satellite subscription, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision and more

Multi-Directional and Reversible HDTV Antenna: Paintable to match any decor, no "pointing" needed and comes with included 10 ft. high performance cable

Derived From Advanced US Military Technology: Engineered to provide superior access to more free HDTV channels in 1080 HD

Enables access to free channels only - does not enable access to paid channels such as ESPN/Fox News. Visit Mohu's website to see availability in your area TV Antenna Designed and Manufactured in the USA

Mohu covers the Leaf Metro with a one-year warranty.

