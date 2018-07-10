While supplies last, you can pick up a Milanese Stainless Steel Band for Fitbit Charge for as low as $3 at Amazon by entering promo code 23WL8NTD during checkout. The code is valid on all colors and sizes of the band, however some options are priced up to $3.60 with the code. In any case, this offer should make the bands inexpensive enough where you could pick up a few that suit your style for the regular price of one.
There are small and large size bands to choose from, along with colors like Blue, Rose Gold and Champagne Gold. Replacing the band on your Fitbit Charge 2 is a nice way to keep it feeling fresh while using it daily.
Close to 3,000 Amazon customers reviewed these bands with 4.4 out of 5 stars collectively.