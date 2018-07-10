While supplies last, you can pick up a Milanese Stainless Steel Band for Fitbit Charge for as low as $3 at Amazon by entering promo code 23WL8NTD during checkout. The code is valid on all colors and sizes of the band, however some options are priced up to $3.60 with the code. In any case, this offer should make the bands inexpensive enough where you could pick up a few that suit your style for the regular price of one.