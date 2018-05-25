Only during Memorial Day weekend, Amazon is offering digital rentals of select hit films for just $0.99 each. While you might not have enough time to watch more than one this weekend, you can rent as many as you want now for this price and watch them whenever you want within the next 30 days. You'll have to finish watching within 48 hours once you begin a film however. These films regularly cost up to $5 to rent.

This sale is only available for Amazon Prime members; if you're not yet a member, you can still get in on this offer by starting a free 30-day trial.