Amazon has the Eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale available for $29.99. That's $10 off and the best deal we've seen yet on this product. You can choose from white or black at this price.

Using apps like Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit, this smart scale can give you insights on more than just your weight. It also measures body fat, bone mass, BMI, muscle mass, and more. The two sensors ensure precise measurements, and the scale can track progress on up to 16 unique users. The large display is easy to read and there are no sharp corners to stub your toe on when you're groggily stumbling around the bathroom. The top plate features an anti-slip coating to keep you stable, too. Your purchase includes a 15-month warranty.

Looking for more fitness deals? Check out these discounted pushup stands.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.