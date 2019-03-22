The Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth speaker is down to $149.99 through Best Buy's eBay store and the main site. Most places still selling this speaker, like Amazon, sell it for around $350. Today's deal is one of the best we've ever seen for a speaker that rarely goes on sale at all.

Marshall's speakers have some of the best and most unique designs in the speaker world. Despite the vintage style, they still have very modern insides with Bluetooth tech that works up to 33-feet away. The speaker has a 5.25-inch woofer and a pair of 3/4-inch tweeters. If you don't want to use Bluetooth, you can also connect via the 3.5mm aux input, RCA input, and more.

