Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another great phone deal!
The folks at Daily Steals are now offering an unlocked refurbished LG V20 for just $259.99 with coupon code THRFTRV20. This is a savings of $20 from Daily Steals' regular selling price, and $80 cheaper than you'll find one at B&H Photo or Amazon. This is the Verizon version (VS995), but it is fully unlocked so you can use it on the GSM carrier of your choice, or Verizon.
It comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage, so you don't have to worry about filling it up too easily taking pictures with its awesome dual-camera setup. The V20 also has a 5.7-inch main display, as well a secondary display above it that shows some useful information. You get a 90-day warranty on the refurbished LG V20, and Daily Steals offers a 30-day return policy.
Daily Steals is also offering an unlocked, refurbished Google Pixel XL for $415, so be sure to check these deals out before they are gone!
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Make an unlocked LG V20 (refurb) your next phone for $260
This phone was like what $700+ on launch?
Pretty much has been under $500 forever, T-Mobile had that great one day sale for $360
I thought it was a pretty good phone, but it must not sell well
And this is one reason pricing should come down on Flagship phones because the reality is that you can get a really powerful device for super cheap these days. I like what T-Mobile is doing about trying to push down pricing on handsets as well.
That's an awesome price for a good device. If battery was good on it, I'd be verrry tempted. But I'm waiting on the G6 to get down to that price and I'll pounce. Still happy with my Moto Z I got brand new with Best Buy's sale for $10/month. 👍