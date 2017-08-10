Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another great phone deal!

The folks at Daily Steals are now offering an unlocked refurbished LG V20 for just $259.99 with coupon code THRFTRV20. This is a savings of $20 from Daily Steals' regular selling price, and $80 cheaper than you'll find one at B&H Photo or Amazon. This is the Verizon version (VS995), but it is fully unlocked so you can use it on the GSM carrier of your choice, or Verizon.

It comes equipped with 64GB of internal storage, so you don't have to worry about filling it up too easily taking pictures with its awesome dual-camera setup. The V20 also has a 5.7-inch main display, as well a secondary display above it that shows some useful information. You get a 90-day warranty on the refurbished LG V20, and Daily Steals offers a 30-day return policy.

Daily Steals is also offering an unlocked, refurbished Google Pixel XL for $415, so be sure to check these deals out before they are gone!

