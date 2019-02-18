Amazon's offering this four-pack of Lohas Dusk to Dawn A19 LED Bulbs for just $13.30 when you enter promo code 6BJOTQ29 during checkout. That'll save you nearly $6 off its regular price, and bring the bulbs down to just $3.33 apiece.

These A19 light bulbs are equipped with a built-in light sensor which lights them up automatically at night and turns them off during the day. Once installed, you could even start saving on your electricity bill as you won't have to worry about accidentally leaving these on throughout the day. Each bulb gives off 500 lumens of warm white light that's just right for home lighting. They're stated to last 30,000 hours, feature an E26 base, and come with a one-year warranty as well.

Nearly 200 customers at Amazon have left a review for these bulbs, resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

