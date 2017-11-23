Grab some PC essentials at their lowest prices ever.
If you've been looking for some new Logitech PC accessories, you are going to want to check out these awesome deals. A variety of keyboards, mice, speakers and more are all on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy. Many of these prices are historic lows for the items, and others are within a few dollars of the lows.
Keyboards
- Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard - $19.99 (Was $26.80)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark - $89.99 (Was $127.43)
- Logitech K800 Wireless Keyboard - $49.99 (Was $63.99)
- Logitech K830 Living Room Keyboard - $39.99 (Was $62.99)
Mice
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2 - $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- Logitech M510 - $14.24 (Was $19.99)
- Logitech G300s Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse - $19.99 (Was $24.99)
- Logitech M560 - $14.24 (Was $25.99)
Headsets & Speakers
- Logitech G230 Stereo Gaming Headset - $24.99 (Was $34.99)
- Logitech G430 7.1 DTS Headphone - $34.99 (Was $39.99)
- Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound - $199.99 (Was $299.99)
- Logitech Z623 2.1 Speaker System - $89.99 (Was $149.99)
Racing Wheels
- Logitech G920 Dual-motor Driving Force Racing Wheel - $199.99 (Was $279.99)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Race Wheel - $239.98 (Was $319.99)
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - Some of these Logitech products are down to their lowest prices ever!
- Things to know before you buy! - These deals are thanks to Black Friday, so there's no telling when they'll run out.
Reader comments
Many of these Logitech PC accessories are down to historic lows at Amazon
No MX master on that list....damn
My son ordered the wheel shifter combo. Paying 20.00 to return it and buy it at this price. It's still saving me over 40.00.
Thanks for the heads-up AC!!