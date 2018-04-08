Logitech's Easy-Switch lets you move between audio sources easily. All you have to do is pause the audio from one source and press play on the next. If you're sitting at your computer and want to go mobile, you can just get up and keep listening. The 24-watt peak drivers have balanced audio designed to play more powerfully than most speakers this size. They pair with any Bluetooth device and allow quick volume adjustments. The back-lit controls are motion activated as well. Users give them 4.2 stars based on 19 reviews.

