The 2nd gen August Smart Lock is down to $124.48 on Amazon. While isn't quite as good as Best Buy's daily deal that dropped the price down to $100, that was a very temporary price and you might have missed it because it's back up to $140 there at the moment. The Silver version is also down to a pretty low price at $128.23.

The third generation August Smart Lock is more than $200 right now, and even when it goes on sale doesn't drop below $180. You're still getting plenty of functionality in the 2nd gen and saving a lot of money in the process.

This smart lock is versatile and works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant as well. A couple Alexa devices are on sale this week or you could get the Google Home Mini in one of three colors for $49.

