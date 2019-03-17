Amazon usually sells this Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi Router 2-pack for $349.97, but today you'll save $100 and pay just $249.97 total. This is the best price we've seen since last fall.

You'll get two Tri-band Wi-Fi router replacements, which connect to your existing modem and blanket your whole home in a strong network. These bad boys can cover up to 4,000 square feet, so they're perfect for multi-story homes. They're compatible with any ISP and easy to set up through the free Linksys App. That app also grants you access to parental controls, special guest Wi-Fi, and more. The devices work together, too. If one loses signal, the other units will automatically re-establish connection. The whole thing is designed to be sleek and ultra-compact, with the antenna built into the top of the device and no excess wires.

Over 2,100 customer reviews left this with an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars. For a minimalist footprint, you might want to check out a wall mount too.

See at Amazon

