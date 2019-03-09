Select high-speed Linksys Wi-Fi Routers are on sale at Woot today only with prices starting as low as $59.99. Shipping at Woot is free for Amazon Prime members and $6 for everyone else.

The most affordable of the routers on sale today is the AC1900 Dual-Band Smart Wi-Fi Router (EA6900). Now down to $59.99, today's deal saves you $35 off its average price at Amazon. It's never dropped below $82 before there, either, and offers data streaming speeds of up to AC1900 Mbps (N600 + AC1300).

The second router on sale is the Max-Stream AC4000 MU-MIMO Tri-Band Wireless Smart Wi-Fi Router (EA9300) for $109.99, though this is a factory reconditioned model. That means it's been inspected and brought back to 'Like New' condition by Linksys; it comes with a 90-day Linksys warranty as well just in case you experience any problems. Considering this product normally sells for around $250 on average at Amazon, you're saving nearly $150 off that price here. This model offers speeds of up to 4.0 Gbps.

Woot's sale ends later tonight, so be sure to make your purchase before these deals expire if you're interested.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.