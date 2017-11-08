Put smart light bulbs everywhere in your home.

Is this deal for me?

The LIFX BR30 Smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb is down to $39.99 on Amazon. These bulbs regularly sell around $60 and have never dropped below $45 on Amazon before.

This deal is a price match of Best Buy's, which also includes the LIFX A19 bulbs on sale for $40. BR30 and A19 bulbs are very similar, but BR30s cast more downward light and are therefore better in ceiling lamps and light fixtures.

Features include:

Works with Amazon Alexa to support dimming, shades of white, and color settings through voice control

16 million colors and warm to cool whites

Easy to set up, built in wifi - no hub required

Bright - equivalent to 75W bulb

Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant

You don't need a hub to control these lights, but it can make your life easier especially if you plan on getting more than one. Get an Amazon Echo Dot or take advantage of this huge sale on Samsung SmartThings devices that includes the hub.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price by far for the BR30 LIFX smart bulb. It has never gone below $45 before.

- This is the lowest price by far for the BR30 LIFX smart bulb. It has never gone below $45 before. Things to know before you buy! - You don't need a hub to control these bulbs, but life is easier with one. Grab an Echo Dot so you can use your voice to turn them on and off.

See at Amazon

Happy Thrifting!