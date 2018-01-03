This sleek entry into LG's line of smartphones is not one to be overlooked.

For a limited time, B&H Photo is offering $150 off the regular price of the unlocked LG V30 64GB smartphone in Cloud Silver, bringing the price down to $674.99. As a comparison, this device is currently selling at Best Buy for $800. It's compatible with both GSM and CDMA carriers.

LG's V30 smartphone features two cameras on the back, one 16MP standard field-of-view lens and a 13MP wide-angle lens, which give you access to some advanced photo and video editing features and effects like Pop-Out Picture Mode and Film Effect. There's also a front-facing 5MP selfie cam so you can get some nice shots for Instagram or Facebook. It has a vibrant 6-inch display and a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery.

This device comes with 64GB of storage which isn't bad, but if you like to download things to your device frequently like apps, music or movies, you'll want to pick up a micro SD card for more space. The phone can hold up to a 2TB card, but since those aren't even available for sale yet, you'll be well-prepared for anything you want to download with a 128GB card for $41 or 200GB for $75.

The Android Central review calls the LG V30 a no-nonsense phone with a best-in-class wide-angle camera, high-quality audio, and unique video features:

It does everything well, and then goes the extra mile with a phenomenal camera setup that's genuinely fun to use. And it does all that at a price considerably below its main rivals.

The discount only makes this device even more worth it. The phone comes with a one-year warranty, and you can extend it by a year for free when you register the device.

