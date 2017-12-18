Finally you can bust out that dusty movie collection.
This LG 8X USB 2.0 ultra slim portable external DVD writer is down to $19.99 on Amazon. It normally sells for $25. This is a match for a price it only dropped to briefly over the Black Friday weekend. Before that, the last time this DVD writer dropped even as low as $23 was back in 2016.
An external drive like this would be a great way to make music mixes for a long road trip so you don't have to listen to the radio, or to make some DVDs to watch at home with your favorite digital movie downloads. Or if you have a new laptop that doesn't have an optical drive, you can use this to install software or watch movies you already own.
Features include:
- 14mm Height Ultra Slim Portable DVD Writer Drive
- USB 2.0 interface (up to 480Mbits/s, USB 3.0 Compatible)
- Max 8x DVDR Write Speed
- Max 24x CD Write Speed
The drive has 4 stars based on more than 2,600 user reviews.
Grab 30 blank discs for $21 to get started with your new drive.
Reader comments
Useless for a Chromebook though.
Does it only write? Or does it read/write?
I do not see read speeds mentioned.
The dvd both read and write.
make music mixes for a long road trip
If I want to do that, I'll load it on my pen drive or my phone and connect it to the car. Who used cds for music in cars anymore?
Me no understand. Make CDs for long road trips? Burn DVDs to watch movies that I own in digital form?
Why?
Is this 2006? Or am I missing something here?
Cool...and this has to do with Android how?
It doesn't. These days it doesn't seem like this site cares too much about staying relevant. Shame. Used to be a good site for the latest Android news. Not so much anymore.
No Blu Ray?