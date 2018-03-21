The Google Daydream View virtual reality headsets are down to $49.50 at Best Buy. This sale is one of Best Buy's daily deals. These headsets normally sell for $99 at Best Buy and other retailers like B&H . We've never seen them drop to this price before. You can get any of the three available colors at this price.

These headsets are an upgrade from an older model also called the Daydream View. These add better hardware, smoother visuals, and improved heat management. Read about Android Central's hands-on experience with the new and improved version or check out VRHead's extremely detailed guide on using them. The VRHead guide is a great way to find out about free apps and the best apps to use with your new VR headset.

This headset works with any Daydream-ready smartphone, including the Google Pixel 2, the Google Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 8, and Moto Z, among others.

See at Best Buy