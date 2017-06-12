Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some great deals on Amazon's Alexa-enabled product line!

Today marks the start of several Father's Day promotions for Amazon. These prices will continue until June 17, the day before Father's Day, or until sold out.

Amazon is dropping the price on several Alexa-enabled Echo products. The drops for the standard Echo and the Echo Dot are matches for deals we have seen pretty recently. The Amazon Tap, however, hasn't had a direct drop in price since December 2016. Even though this deal isn't as big as that one was, it's only $10 more and still a great price.

Not sure which of these is best for you? Here's a great breakdown of all three of these devices, how they compare, and which ones you should be interested in. They also explore the new, only recently announced, Echo Show and how it compares to this lineup. So if you're struggling to pick just one, just buy them all or check out the differences and pick your favorite.

