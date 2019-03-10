The Lenovo M10 10.1-inch Smart Tab and Alexa-enabled smart dock has dropped to $199.99 on Amazon. This is the first drop ever on this combo deal, which regularly sells for around $250.

The M10 tablet includes a full HD display, two front speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. It's powered by a 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and support for microSD cards up to 256GB.

The Smart Dock with Alexa built in lets you talk to Amazon Alexa like you would if you had an Echo Dot or other smart speaker. You get the full range of Alexa's capabilities, and when the Lenovo M10 is docked it becomes a smart screen similar to something like the Echo Show. Get videos, music, more just using your voice.

