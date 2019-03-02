Lenovo's B210 Casual Laptop Backpack falls to $9.89 via Lenovo's website when you enter promo code SHIPQUICK10 during checkout. This deal also includes free shipping and saves you $12 off the bag's regular price. Over at Amazon, this backpack has an average cost of around $17.

The B210 Casual Laptop Backpack was designed to help you bring along your laptop or tablet to class or work safely. It can accommodate laptops up to 15.6 inches in its dedicated laptop compartment, while there are several other pockets where you can store smaller devices, your pens and pencils, and other essentials. There's a separate larger compartment where you can keep your notebooks, other laptop accessories, clothes, and more.

This bag is made of durable, water-repellant snow yarn polyester fabric and is padded inside to protect whatever you're carrying. It's pretty stylish as well, and has a rating of around 4.5 out of 5 stars collectively between Lenovo and Amazon customers who've left over 100 reviews in total.

See at Lenovo

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.