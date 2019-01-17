Legrand's CMK50 Cord Mate II Cable Management System is down to just $13.98 at Amazon currently. This deal marks its lowest price there in over a year; it regularly sells for up to $25 and has only dropped lower than this twice in the past.

The Cord Mate II kit is perfect for tidying up behind your entertainment center or in your office, as it comes with four cord channels measuring 31.8 by 3.7 by 2.7 inches that you can string your cables through to keep them out of sight. They're capable of concealing about three standard-sized cables each, and each cover has a self-adhesive backing that makes it simple to stick to your wall or another surface and mount them as you see fit. Painting over them can help them match your home's decor and blend in more easily too. Several other curved pieces are included to help keep everything contained, as well as a one-year warranty.

Over 1,800 customers at Amazon left a review for this kit resulting in a solid rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

