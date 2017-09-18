This is what you get when you combine the three most powerful forces in the universe: Lego, Star Wars, and Christmas. The Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar set is in-stock for $34.76 at Amazon. This kit released for $40 on September 1, and these tend to sell out as Christmas Time approaches since the mix of Star Wars and reindeer makes it the perfect holiday toy. So you should probably get it now before you're hunting it down for thrice the price on eBay.

Lego updates this kit yearly, and this one includes a snowboarding BB-8 and Kylo Ren. You can see in this link from 2015 how the pieces have changed over the years.

Vehicles include The Ghost, The Phantom, Stormtrooper transport, Rey's speeder, Millennium Falcon, Snow speeder, Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle, Y-wing, TIE Striker, Hover tank, AT-ST

Features 7 minifigures plus a fun holiday-themed figure

Open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO Star Wars themed gifts

Collect all the gifts and play out your own epic LEGO Star Wars adventures

Also includes a foldout playmat with Jakku, star killer base and deep space play scenes

Not that it helps your decision, but I love this line in the description:

"This holiday gift is perfect for Rebels, Sith Lords, Scavengers and any other life form, and includes 7 minifigures and a BB-8 figure."

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!