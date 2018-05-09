Lego Architecture features some of the coolest Lego sets available these days -- adding a level of realism and even history lessons to everyone's favorite brick-building hobby. For a limited time, Amazon is offering up to 20% off a selection of intriguing Lego Architecture Building Kits, including sets like the London Skyline for $32. Most people don't get to travel the world much, or at all; Lego Architecture sets are a really cool way to bring the rest of the world to you.

The London Skyline set is really neat as it features tiny scaled models of Big Ben, the National Gallery and Tower Bridge, among other iconic London buildings. There are sets based on American locations too, like the New York City Skyline set which is down to $48 right now. It even features a mini Statue of Liberty.

Plane tickets are so expensive these days, why not just travel the Lego world instead? The following sets are also discounted right now:

While not an Architecture kit, this Ship in a Bottle Lego set is amazing in its own right and also on sale right now.