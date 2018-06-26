Swees' Leather Fitbit Charge 2 Bands start at just $1.98 at Amazon when you enter promo code FVKBLKVH during checkout. They're regularly priced between $11 and $15. The highest-priced bands drop to $2.70 with the code, which is still a really great deal. Each of the bands on sale is a size small, able to fit wrists between 5.6" and 7.5". The promo code will work on any color of the band while supplies last.

Replacing the band on your Fitbit Charge 2 is a nice way to keep it feeling fresh. You might even want to match it with your wardrobe, and at this price, you could afford to buy a few. You could choose between options like Rose Gold, Litchi Black, Lightning, Snake Skin designs, and more. Each one features a stainless steel buckle and comes with a two-year warranty.