Amazon is offering some savings on Kryptonite bike locks. Prices start at $19, and 14 different product are on sale. Whether you need some light security or a more heavy-duty lock, definitely make sure to check these deals out before the prices jump back up.

One option, the Kryptonite KryptoLock Series 2 Standard Heavy Duty Bicycle U Lock, is down to just $23.96. That's the best price ever – it normally goes for $30. Users gave it great feedback, too.

A smaller choice, the Kryptonite Kryptolok Series 2 Mini-7 Heavy Duty Bicycle U Lock, is only $21.69. That's about $5 off the average price and brings this down to a whole new low.

Finally, this basic Kryptonite Keeper model is down to $19. It won't provide the same security that a $70 lock will, but it will provide some light security if you're not too worried about your bike getting stolen. Usually it goes for $25.

Check out the full selection of bike locks on sale to see which ones fit your specific needs.

