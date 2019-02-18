Koogeek is offering a couple of deals across its Smart Plug lineup at Amazon, bringing starting prices down to just $10 for individual plugs or as little as $8 if you buy a multi-pack.

You can save 35% on the Wi-Fi-enabled Koogeek Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring when you use code GT3M3C4U at checkout. Buying one plug at $9.99 nets you a saving of over $5 and the two-pack is just $17.99, offering even better value. The plug works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and does not require a separate hub to do it. You can also control it from your smartphone using the Koogeek Life app, which works on both iOS and Android, and use it to set schedules and more. What's neat about this particular plug is that it also keeps tabs on your energy usage to help you figure out which devices are electricity hogs and use that info to reduce your energy bill.

If you don't want or need energy monitoring, Koogeek's Mini Smart Plug is also discounted. If you redeem code UREOQVUB, you'll get one plug for $9.99, two plugs for $17.99, or a four-pack of plugs for just $31.99 — that makes each plug just $8. They have the same voice control and scheduling smarts, so can bring your dumb devices into your smart home in a super affordable way.

