Late last year I moved into a brand new home that came with an irrigation system, and in the first month, I managed to run up a $300 water bill from using the sprinklers. I knew nothing about how to set it up, or when to have it water the lawn, and I was pretty frustrated with it. I quickly reduced the frequency of the system, but the lawn still wasn't looking great, and I was quickly getting annoyed. Then, I found Rachio.
My grass is now looking better than ever, and my wallet isn't emptying every month, and yours can too! As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon is offering the 2nd-gen 8-zone Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller for $145.99. This is a savings of around $55 from its usual selling price of $200. We've seen a few deals in the past, but this is the best price so far.
- Works with Alexa. Control watering with the power of your voice. Use more than 100 different voice commands to run zones, set rain skips and more.
- Control from anywhere. Download the Rachio app to manage your sprinkler system on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.
- Adapts to local weather. Rachio will automatically skip a scheduled watering cycle when rain is predicted and adjust watering times as the seasons change, saving you water and money.
- Reduce your water bill. Save up to 50% on your outdoor watering bill with WaterSense certified technology. Check your local water provider for rebates (often up to 100% of retail value).
- Customize to your yard. Stop guessing - input zone details like soil type, plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically set up the best watering schedules for your lawn. Tailored schedules give your yard exactly the water needed to thrive, and not a drop more.
This price is only good for one day, so don't miss out. After using it for a few months, you'll quickly realize how valuable it is and how much it is saving you. You may also be able to take advantage of a local rebate after purchasing the system, so be sure to look into that!
More from Thrifter:
- Which Warehouse Shopping Club is Best for You?
- Priority Pass Select Memberships can save you big at airports
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Keep your lawn green without emptying your wallet with Rachio's $146 smart sprinkler
I recently bought a new house and was pleasantly surprised to discover that it had a sprinkler system. I was less enthusiastic about the old controller. I never could quite get it to work exactly how i wanted it to on a schedule, and I was not fond of constantly waking up in the early pre-dawn hours to ensure that it was operating properly. I usually just ended up manually running the system in the evenings and it was quickly becoming not worth the hassle as my lawn gradually died. Well long story short I picked up this exact controller a couple of months ago and it is just the best. Now I know exactly when the system is going to run and I get a notification on my phone when it's done. Plus the ability to automatically skip watering based on the weather works flawlessly. I know most people don't have sprinkler systems but if you do this is a fantastic way to control them.
Same boat. We bought a new construction house 2.5 years ago, had irrigation pre-installed. The original controller (a Rain Bird), while it was "programmable".......I could never seem to get it to reliably run the zones I wanted it to run as part of any schedule. Ours even seemed to run mysteriously at times when it wasn't even on the "run program" setting......we would run in manually (dial set to "manual program") but if you didn't go back to the controller to turn the dial to the "Off" position...........even set to "manual program", it would run any program that would be there based on the start times that you had set. It was SUPER annoying. I bought this Rachio a little over a month ago and so far really liking it. I just set up for the "flex" schedule and while I feel like i'm still getting acclimated to the way it's calculating when it needs to water or not.......so far I REALLY like it and it was WELL worth the $146 to replace our old irrigation controller. Also love that both the wife and I can have the app installed on our phones and it's completely in sync......I can start it from my phone, registers on hers also that it was started and she could turn it off if need be.....I know this is probably a no-brainer and should be a given.....but just nice to see things work flawlessly when you EXPECT them to work flawlessly.
I've been using the first generation of this controller for 3 years, and it has saved me a good bit of money. Paid for itself within 2 months. Highly recommend.