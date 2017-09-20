Late last year I moved into a brand new home that came with an irrigation system, and in the first month, I managed to run up a $300 water bill from using the sprinklers. I knew nothing about how to set it up, or when to have it water the lawn, and I was pretty frustrated with it. I quickly reduced the frequency of the system, but the lawn still wasn't looking great, and I was quickly getting annoyed. Then, I found Rachio.

My grass is now looking better than ever, and my wallet isn't emptying every month, and yours can too! As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon is offering the 2nd-gen 8-zone Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller for $145.99. This is a savings of around $55 from its usual selling price of $200. We've seen a few deals in the past, but this is the best price so far.

Works with Alexa. Control watering with the power of your voice. Use more than 100 different voice commands to run zones, set rain skips and more.

Control from anywhere. Download the Rachio app to manage your sprinkler system on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Adapts to local weather. Rachio will automatically skip a scheduled watering cycle when rain is predicted and adjust watering times as the seasons change, saving you water and money.

Reduce your water bill. Save up to 50% on your outdoor watering bill with WaterSense certified technology. Check your local water provider for rebates (often up to 100% of retail value).

Customize to your yard. Stop guessing - input zone details like soil type, plant type and sun exposure to let Rachio automatically set up the best watering schedules for your lawn. Tailored schedules give your yard exactly the water needed to thrive, and not a drop more.

This price is only good for one day, so don't miss out. After using it for a few months, you'll quickly realize how valuable it is and how much it is saving you. You may also be able to take advantage of a local rebate after purchasing the system, so be sure to look into that!

