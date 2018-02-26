The Thermos Stainless King 16-Ounce travel tumbler is down to $17.99 as part of an Amazon Gold Box sale. Before today it was selling for as much as $25 and regularly sells around $22. This price is the lowest it has gone since Black Friday and only the second time in the last year it has dropped below $20. Only the Midnight Blue color is on sale, but Smoke is also down to $19.99 from $25. That version drops in price a lot less than the others, so that's also a good deal.

The Stainless King uses vacuum insulation technology to retain temperatures, whether what's inside is hot or cold. It can keep liquid hot for 7 hours or cold for 18, and the double walls prevent your hands from feeling it either way. There's a built-in tea hook for tea bags, and it's designed to fit most car cup holders. It has more than 7,400 user reviews giving it 4.4 stars.

Gold Box sales on Amazon are temporary and only last through the end of the day. This one includes a variety of Thermos tumblers all down to low prices. Here's a couple of our favorites:

See the full sale on Amazon