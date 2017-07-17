Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with an inexpensive cable management accessory you must have!
Update: That was quick! Looks like these are back up to $10 now!
Keeping your cables neat and tidy is a chore that many people don't want to have to do, but cable management doesn't have to be a big pain for you. Something as simple as some velcro ties can transform a slew of messy cables into something you can actually manage in just a few minutes. Right now you can pick up a 100 pack of VELCRO Brand thin ties for just $5.99 at Amazon, a savings of $4 from the regular price.
- Take control of computer and electronics cord clutter with easily adjustable, reusable hook & loop ties.
- Perfect for computer, appliance and electronic cord organization, wire management and storage.
- Trusted & used in data & network centers across the globe. Wraps onto itself for secure hold
- 100 Pack of adjustable, reusable, low profile Black VELCRO Brand Thin Ties
- Cut it to length or combine ties to make it the perfect length for any application
Stop dealing with messy cables all over the place and get them cleaned up and looking neat for just a few bucks.
Comes up as $10.19 for me.
Shows up $10.29 for me