Amazon is offering a couple different colors of the Bewell Lightweight Vintage Wooden Watch for $12.99. Just clip the 50% off coupon located below the price to get in on this deal.

This watch received an average of 4.1 out of 5 stars from 195 customer reviews. It's made of wood and has Roman numeral scales, luminous pointers, and Japanese movement. The battery will last up to 36 months and the adjustable band closes via a folding clasp.

This watch is sure to spark up some conversations. It's unique, but not flashy, and it'll work with your wardrobe whether you're dressed casually or in a suit. It also comes packaged in a wood box, so you could totally give this as a gift for Father's Day.

