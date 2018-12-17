Woot has a selection of five different factory reconditioned CyberPower battery backups on sale. These are all refurbished by CyberPower and come with either a 90-day warranty or a full year depending on the model you buy. The prices are also some of the lowest we've seen. Remember to use your Amazon Prime membership and save $5 on shipping.

The least expensive option is the CyberPower CP625HG UPS System for $39.99. This same system goes for $50 refurbished at other retailers like Newegg. It has a 90-day warranty. The UPS has a capacity of 625VA and 375 watts, eight widely-spaced outlets, and a maintenance-free battery. There is also phone line protection, filters that shield electromagnetic and radio frequency disturbances, and a USB port for connectivity.

If you prefer, you can upgrade to the $89.99 CyberPower CST1300AL mini-tower UPS Battery Backup. This is a discontinued model, so it's hard to compare prices when it's not really sold anywhere else. At least that means it's guaranteed to not be cheaper anywhere else. This model comes with a one-year warranty, too. Far more advanced than the other model, this one has a battery backup, simulated sine wave output, surge protection, Automatic Voltage Regulation for minor power fluctuations, and more. It even has a $500,000 Connected Equipment guarantee.

Check out the full sale for all your available options.

