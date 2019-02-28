Working from a laptop no doubt has its advantages, but the downside comes when you're hunched over a table at a coffee shop, your back forming the letter 'C' whilst your shoulders creep toward your ears. Prevent future issues, no matter how nomadic you are, by picking up this Jubor Adjustable Foldable Laptop Stand at a $3 discount. Your total will be $14.07 instead of the typical $18 price tag. The reviews are very positive so far.

Note that there is a shipping delay of one to two weeks as of the time of publication. However, you can still take advantage of the discount now and your order will ship as soon as possible.

This laptop stand is almost universal, as long as your laptop is at least 11 inches. The adjustable stand will keep your posture nice and your computer running cooler. It can hold up to 30 pounds, so even Alienware can join in on the fun, and the non-skid feet keep your machine stable. When you're done for the day, simply fold it flat and pack it in your bag. Happy hour, here you come.

