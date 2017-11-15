These headphones are great for working out because they're designed to be sweat-proof and fit securely.
The Jaybird X2 Bluetooth headphones are down to $44.99 with code THRFTR5 at Daily Steals. These headphones are refurbished, but the next best prices on refurbished sets are $55 at TechRabbit and $77 at Amazon.
New versions sell up to $179 in most places.
If you want new you should go with the newer model Jaybird X3, which are down to $100 from a street price of $130.
Features of the X2 include:
- Secure Fit offers hours of no-slip comfort
- Super-Capacity Battery HD Technology for 8 hours of music
- SignalPlus technology keeps your music skip-free
- Full in-line remote control for call management
- Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices
- Compact and sweat-proof design
These headphones are covered by a one-year warranty from Jaybird, and Daily Steals has a 30-day return policy.
Reader comments
