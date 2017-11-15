These headphones are great for working out because they're designed to be sweat-proof and fit securely.

The Jaybird X2 Bluetooth headphones are down to $44.99 with code THRFTR5 at Daily Steals. These headphones are refurbished, but the next best prices on refurbished sets are $55 at TechRabbit and $77 at Amazon.

New versions sell up to $179 in most places.

If you want new you should go with the newer model Jaybird X3, which are down to $100 from a street price of $130.

Features of the X2 include:

Secure Fit offers hours of no-slip comfort

Super-Capacity Battery HD Technology for 8 hours of music

SignalPlus technology keeps your music skip-free

Full in-line remote control for call management

Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices

Compact and sweat-proof design

These headphones are covered by a one-year warranty from Jaybird, and Daily Steals has a 30-day return policy.

See at Daily Steals